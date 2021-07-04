Liquor Shop Manager Held For Swindling Money Of Rs 6L In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a manager of a liquor shop for allegedly swindling money of Rs 6lakhs from liquor shops in Bhubaneswar.

The arrestee has been identified as Utkal Priyadev Singh (37) OF Gop puri, who was working as a manager at a liquor shop.

According to available information, the accused used to collect money from 5-6 liquor shops and deposit them in the bank. However, in the last two days, he collected Rs 6lakh but did not deposit the amount in the bank.

Following this, one Minati Nayak lodged a complaint with the Laxmi Sagar police station regarding the fraud.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused after probing into the matter. The accused has been forwarded to court, sources said.