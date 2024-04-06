Liquor Policy Scam Case: Manish Sisodia’s Judicial Custody Extended Till April 18

New Delhi: A court in Delhi today extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia till April 18 in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody after he was produced before the court on the expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.

His party colleague Sanjay Singh, a co-accused who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in the case, also appeared before the court for the proceedings.

The CBI as well as the Enforcement Directorate have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority’s approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted “illegal” gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged.