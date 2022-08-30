Liquor Policy Case: Manish Sisodia At Bank, CBI To Check Locker

New Delhi: Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reached a Ghaziabad bank today for the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) search of his locker in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the capital’s now-withdrawn liquor policy.

Mr Sisodia, whose home was raided nearly two weeks ago, had said yesterday that “nothing will be found” in his locker. “Tomorrow CBI is coming to raid our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome to CBI. Me and my family will fully cooperate in the investigation,” he tweeted yesterday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among 15 persons named in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

Mr Sisodia had alleged that the raids were conducted to pressurise him to quit AAP, join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and break the ruling party in Delhi.