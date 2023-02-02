Liquor Policy Case: Kickbacks Received By AAP Used In Goa Elections, Says ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its supplementary charge-sheet filed in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, has alleged that kickbacks received by the AAP from the alleged scam were used by the party for election campaigning in Goa.

Cash payments amounting to almost Rs 70 lakh were made to the volunteers who were part of AAP’s survey teams in Goa, the ED has claimed in the charge-sheet.

The ED said AAP’s communications in-charge Vijay Nair “told certain persons involved in the campaign related work to receive the payments in cash”. These cash payments were managed through hawala channels, the ED claimed.

“Investigation of the trail of kickbacks so far has revealed that part of these funds were used in the election campaign of the AAP for Goa Assembly Election 2022,” the ED charge-sheet said.

In the 2022 Goa Assembly election, the AAP opened its account in the state by winning two seats.

On Thursday, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court took cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by ED and summoned all five accused in the case — Vijay Nair, Sharath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinapalli, and Amit Arora.

However, ED did not name Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the charge-sheet