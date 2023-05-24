Liquor policy case: ED searches AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s aides’ homes, offices

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday morning claimed Enforcement Directorate raids at premises belonging to two of his aides in connection with the now-cancelled liquor excise policy in Delhi and declared ‘Modi dictatorship (is) at its peak’.

“(This is) Modi’s bullying is at its peak. I am fighting against Modi’s dictatorship. The fake investigation of (the) ED was exposed in front of the whole country. ED accepted (its) mistake… (and now) when nothing was found (after raids on his home), today ED raided colleagues Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra,” Singh said.

“Sarvesh’s father is suffering from cancer, this is the end of the crime.”

Media reports cited agency sources as saying the searches were at residences and offices of Tyagi and others who allegedly benefitted from the liquor policy.

The AAP re-tweeted Singh’s video message and accused the central investigative agency of harassing his aides after having been slapped with a defamation notice for having named Sanjay Singh in a chargesheet ‘by mistake’.