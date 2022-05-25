Lionsgate Play’s Original Series ‘Feels Like Home’ Trailer Out!

Mumbai: The trailer of the Lionsgate Play’s original series Feels Like Home is out now. Set to release on 10th June 2022, the series stars Preet Kammani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Anshuman Malhotra, Himika Bose and Inayat Sood who will take you on a fascinating journey in a real, funny, and sometimes ridiculous way.

The makers took to their social media handle and wrote,”Yeh hai chaar bros, yeh hai inka ghar, aur yahaan inki pawri hori hai! Welcome to Banchhod Niwas! Makaan ka ek hi rule hai – yahan har shaam party hogi 🍻”

Take A Look:

Check Out The Trailer Below: