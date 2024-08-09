Lion’s share for Gujarat, meagre for Manipur & Haryana for Sports Infra Development

New Delhi: India’s former cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad on Friday pointed out the “biased distribution” of sports funds under the Khelo India Scheme.

In an X post, the TMC MP wrote: “Manipur and Haryana give the highest number of Olympic medals to India. But guess which state gets the most amount of funds in the name of Sports development? Gujarat. A state that has nothing to do with Sports or Indian armed forces. But gets most of the budget allotments”.

He also shared the list of funds provided for the development of sports infrastructure in various states under the Khelo India scheme.

As per the data, Gujarat received the highest amount of Rs. 426.13 crores last year, while Manipur, which brings the highest number of Olympic medals for the country received Rs. 46.71 crores, and Haryana Rs. 66.59 crores while Telangana got Rs. 17.77 crores, Andhra Pradesh Rs. 21.91 crores and Odisha 34.25 crores.