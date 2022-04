Bhubaneswar: After the death of two tiger cubs recently, a lioness named Shyama on Saturday died in Nandankanan zoo.

The zoo authorities informed it this afternoon.

According to zoo officials, Shyama was suffering from old age-related ailments. It was under treatment for the last three years.

Apart from it, it had undergone an invasive surgery on its ear. Meanwhile, its health condition worsened last week and it died today, officials added.