Lioness Rewa of Nandankanan Zoological Park gave birth to three cubs. The first cub was delivered at 9:33 AM in the feeding chamber but was unfortunately stillborn.

Later, at 3:45 PM, Rewa was administered oxytocin, which led to the birth of a second cub at 3:58 PM and a third cub at 5:56 PM.

Rewa rejected both live cubs and have been transferred to the neonatal ICU of the Hand Rearing Centre at Nandankanan Zoological Park, where they are currently under close observation and care.

On December 20, 2020, at the age of 7, Rewa was brought to Nandankanan Zoological Park from Kamala Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. She had previously given birth to two litters sired by Jeet, producing five cubs. Four of whom—Simba, Keshari, Shivam, and Maya—are alive and being hand-reared at Nandankanan.

Out of the current litter, one cub is male and the other is female. With these births, the total lion population at Nandankanan Zoological Park has reached 24.