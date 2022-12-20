Lionel Messi Sleeps Embracing FIFA World Cup Trophy, Images Go Viral

Argentina star Lionel Messi on Tuesday shared two pictures on his official Instagram account where he can be seen sleeping in his bed, while still holding the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy.

In another pic, Messi is posing with the trophy, while still in bed. “Good Morning”: Messi wrote in the caption of his post in Spanish along with smiley emojis. The post by Messi garnered millions of likes and comments from his fans.

Messi posted a series of pictures on Instagram after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. His Insta post has garnered over 45 million likes, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s record. Just days before the 2022 FIFA World Cup started, Ronaldo had posted a picture on Instagram featuring him and Messi. His post had gathered around 41 million likes.

In what turned out to be one of the most dramatic finals ever in FIFA World Cup history, Messi’s Argentina defeated France in a penalty shootout to secure their 3rd ever World Cup trophy.