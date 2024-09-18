New York: Lionel Messi is set to join Inter Miami for an away game against Atlanta United on Wednesday night, although the Herons will be at a disadvantage as they aim to clinch the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield.
Inter Miami’s coach, Tata Martino, has confirmed that Messi will participate in the team’s two-game road trip, starting in Atlanta and then heading to New York City FC on Saturday. This follows Messi’s return to play in his first game after approximately two months, contributing to Saturday’s 3-1 victory at home against Philadelphia.
Nevertheless, Messi’s ex-Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, will miss Wednesday’s match due to a suspension for yellow card accumulation. Additionally, defender David Martinez had to leave early from Saturday’s win due to a right adductor strain, and the synthetic pitch in Atlanta might lead Martino to reduce playing time for Messi, Luis Suarez, and other seasoned players.
Messi has noted that if Miami (19-4-5, 62 points) fields a less experienced team on Wednesday, it would not be an unprecedented decision.
“The truth is, we’ve faced a lot of bad luck with injuries throughout the year,” Messi stated in Spanish after returning from an ankle ligament injury. “We were never fully equipped. For one reason or another, we were always short on players.
“Yet, the team continued to persevere. Currently, we are in the lead with a significant margin, and it’s well-deserved. We hope to maintain our position at the top for its significance and for the prospects it holds.”
Miami is ahead of the Los Angeles Galaxy by seven points in the Supporters’ Shield race with a game in hand, and the Herons have a 10-point lead over FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference.
In contrast, Atlanta (8-13-7, 31 points) is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, struggling for a playoff spot after a 2-0 surprise loss to Nashville SC, ranked 14th, on Saturday. This defeat dashed the club’s hopes for consecutive wins since mid-March.
Interim coach Rob Valentino’s team will start Wednesday two points below the playoff line, holding a game in hand over ninth-place D.C. United.
“I’m speechless about tonight’s performance,” Valentino commented on the Nashville game. “I apologize to our supporters for that display, and I assure you it won’t happen again. We must move forward; there’s no other option.”
Atlanta has managed only one goal in its past three MLS games, and the team’s top three active scorers—Saba Lobjanidze, Daniel Rios, and Jamal Thiare—haven’t found the net in their last four appearances in all competitions.