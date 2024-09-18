New York: Lionel Messi is set to join Inter Miami for an away game against Atlanta United on Wednesday night, although the Herons will be at a disadvantage as they aim to clinch the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield.

Inter Miami’s coach, Tata Martino, has confirmed that Messi will participate in the team’s two-game road trip, starting in Atlanta and then heading to New York City FC on Saturday. This follows Messi’s return to play in his first game after approximately two months, contributing to Saturday’s 3-1 victory at home against Philadelphia.

Nevertheless, Messi’s ex-Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, will miss Wednesday’s match due to a suspension for yellow card accumulation. Additionally, defender David Martinez had to leave early from Saturday’s win due to a right adductor strain, and the synthetic pitch in Atlanta might lead Martino to reduce playing time for Messi, Luis Suarez, and other seasoned players.

Messi has noted that if Miami (19-4-5, 62 points) fields a less experienced team on Wednesday, it would not be an unprecedented decision.