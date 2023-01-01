Lionel Messi, Family Welcome New Year In Style; Pics Inside

Argentina star Lionel Messi is spending quality time with family as he bagged the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy for the national team after a long gap of 36 years.

The moment became further memorable for the player as he was felicitated with the Golden Ball, an award given to the best player of the tournament.

The Argentinian superstar Messi, who is yet to resume playing club football with Paris Saint-Germain, is having a good time out in the new year. He uploaded pictures of his with his family on the first day of the year 2023.

See the pics here: