Lionel Messi Bids Tearful Goodbye To FC Barcelona

Barcelona: The 34-year-old Argentinian superstar, Lionel Messi broke down in tears at a press conference on Sunday as he confirmed his leaving from FC Barcelona, where he has played his entire career.

After 778 appearances and a staggering 672 goals, Messi moved on from Barcelona with 10 league titles, four Champions League crowns, and three Club World Cups among his haul of 35 trophies.

While struggling to contain his emotions, Messi said, “This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay here, at home– this is what we wanted more than anything.”

“The truth is I don’t know what to say,” said Messi, who signed for the Catalan giants as a 13-year-old.

“I have still not come to terms with the reality of leaving this club now, changing my life. I love this club. This is really difficult for me after so many years spent here — my entire life. I’m not ready for this,” said Messi.

Last month Barcelona, battling huge debts, had said they were in agreement in principle with the player and his entourage on a new five-year deal on much-reduced wages.

Last year Messi sought to engineer a release from his contract in frustration at some poor showings in Europe by the club where he has won four Champions Leagues but ended up staying.

Messi avoided speaking specifically about his future, saying he received offers from several clubs after the announcement that he would leave the Catalan club. When asked about Paris Saint-Germain, Messi admitted it was “a possibility.”