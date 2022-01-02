Lionel Messi, 3 Other Players At PSG Test Positive For COVID-19

PARIS: Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19, ahead of the team’s French Cup game on Monday night.

Along with Messi, defender Juan Bernat, back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico and midfielder Nathan Bitumazala were the other players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The PSG said, in a statement, that the four players were currently in isolation and subject to the appropriate health protocols. It also added that one staff member also had COVID-19.

Tests carried out during the winter break and before the resumption of training revealed 4 positive cases for Covid-19 among the players and 1 positive case among the staff. The people concerned are subject to the Covid protocols. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 2, 2022

PSG are top of the Ligue 1 standings on 46 points after 19 matches, 13 points above second-placed Nice. They are due to travel to third-tier club Vannes tomorrow for a French Cup round of 32 match.

France reported 219,126 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period yesterday, the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded more than 200,000 cases. France has joined the US, India, Brazil, Britain and Russia in having had more than 10 million cases.

Argentina international Messi joined PSG from boyhood club Barcelona in August and the 34-year-old has scored six goals in 16 games in all competitions for the Parisian side.