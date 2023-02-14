Linkdin Lays Off Staff From Recruitment Dept

New Delhi: Employment and job-focused social media platform LinkedIn has laid off employees from its recruitment department, news website, The Information reported.

This comes days after the LinkedIn owner Microsoft announced layoffs in its hardware divisions including HoloLens, Surface, and Xbox teams. The tech firm sacked 617 of its employees, Bloomberg reported.

The Information report did not specify the number of employees impacted by the layoffs.

In 2016, Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for $26.2 billion. This latest announcement adds LinkedIn to a list of tech firms that fired workers to cut costs. Microsoft-owned open-source developer platform GitHub is also laying off 10 per cent of its workforce through the end of the company’s fiscal year.

In January 2023, Microsoft announced its decision to let go of 10,000 employees, or around 5 per cent of its total workforce. At the time Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, “We will align our cost structure with our revenue and where we see customer demand. Today, we are making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3. This represents less than 5 per cent of our total employee base.”

However, Nadella added, “We are committed to ensuring all those whose roles are eliminated have our full support during these transitions.”