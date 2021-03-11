Lingaraj Temple: Uncertainty Over Jagar Yatra Ends; Mahadipa To Be Raised Atop In Time

Bhubaneswar: Uncertainty over the observance of the famous Jagar Yatra of Lord Lingaraj came to an end as servitors on Wednesday promised full cooperation for the smooth conduct of rituals.

President of Barahman Nijoga has further informed that the ‘Mahadipa’ will be raised atop the temple in time during the holy festival.

The development came after the standoff among some servitor groups was resolved following a meeting between the representatives of sevayat groups, Khordha Collector and the Endowment Commissioner on Wednesday.

The temple administration has also decided to start the Handi Bhanga tradition which has been suspended for a long time.