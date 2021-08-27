Lingaraj Temple To Reopen For Fully Vaccinated Devotees From Sept 1

Bhubaneswar: The 11th century’s famous Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar will reopen for devotees from September 1, the temple officials informed on Friday. The temple will reopen with strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.

A statement issued by the Lingaraj temple office said, “The guidelines issued by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in view of Covid-19 have been adopted at a meeting of the temple trust board on August 18 and decision has been taken unanimously to reopen Shree Lingaraj temple for public darshan from September 1.”

BMC has also warned of revoking the decision of reopening the temple in case of violation of Covid protocols.

Earlier on Friday, a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) along with BMC Commissioner visited Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar to review the reconstruction of Singhadwara of the 11th-century shrine.