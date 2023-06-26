Lingaraj Temple servitors invite CM Naveen to attend Ekamra Kshetra Bhumi Pujan

Bhubaneswar: A group of servitors of Lingaraj Temple today met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence Naveen Niwas and invited him to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ekamra Kshetra revival project.

In addition, the sevayats also thanked the Chief Minister for giving importance to the development of the Lingaraj temple.

As per schedule, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lay the foundation stone of Ekamra Kshetra Amenities & Monuments Revival Plan on June 28.

The Bhumi Pujan ceremony will include yagna and cultural programmes during the three-day long event. As lakhs of devotees are expected to gather, detailed plan has been chalked out for the programmes.

The ceremony is being organised by Lingaraj Temple Trust Board with the help of servitors of the temple while Balwant Singh, Vice-Chairman, BDA is the chief coordinator.