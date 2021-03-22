Lingaraj Temple Servitor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: A servitor of Lingaraj temple here has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

According to reports, the servitor along with three of his family members have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

All they have been kept in isolation and contact tracing has reportedly begun as per protocol, the official added.

Worth mentioning, Odisha today reported 146 new cases. Of the new cases, 87 cases reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 59 are local contact cases. Khurda district reported the highest of 35 cases followed by Cuttack at 25.