Lingaraj Temple: Lighting of diyas likely to be restricted; know why

Bhubaneswar: While devotees thronged Lord Lingaraj Temple in Odisha Capital today, BMC Additional Commissioner Abanikant Patnaik has informed that lighting of diyas will be restricted here if a heavy crowd is witnessed.

Besides the Additional Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation also asked visitors to remain cautious & maintain appropriate Covid behaviour inside the shrine or else face action.

On the other hand, a total of 34 platoons of the police force, around 100 officers of additional DCP & ACP ranks have been deployed in Bhubaneswar as part of the security arrangements for Maha Shivratri this year. This has been informed by Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.