Lingaraj Temple Closed For Devotees

Bhubaneswar: The Shree Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar will remain closed for devotees until further order.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an order in this regard.

The decision was adopted after a significant number of servitors of the temple tested positive for coronavirus. Sanitisation procedures are being conducted in and around the temple premise, while several other sevayats will undergo Covid testing as per protocols.

The tests were conducted as a protocol for the upcoming Rukuna Rath Yatra that will be held here.

BMC further directed the temple administration to ensure the temple remains opened for usual rituals only.

Lingaraj temple administration will organize the Ashokastami Car Festival amid restrictions.