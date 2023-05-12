Linda Yaccarino New CEO Of Twitter

Elon Musk has confirmed that Linda Yaccarino is the new Twitter CEO who he has appointed. Musk further revealed that Yaccarino will primarily focus on business operations while Musk will focus more on product design and new technology. Yaccarino will join as Twitter CEO officially in six weeks time, Musk previously announced.

Musk announced the name of new Twitter CEO via a tweet on Friday evening. “I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” he wrote in the tweet.

Earlier this year, Musk said that Twitter will get a new CEO by end of the year and he will step down. On Thursday, the Twitter boss revealed that he has hired the new Twitter CEO and she will join the firm in few weeks. “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” Musk wrote in his tweet. Now, this also shows that Musk is not willing to give away all his power to the new Twitter CEO.

Now, the question is – who is Linda Yaccarino? For the unaware, she is a notable figure in the media industry. Yaccarino has been with NBCUniversal for more than 20 years and has held a variety of leadership positions. Currently, she is responsible for all of NBCUniversal’s global advertising and partnerships businesses.

As Musk previously confirmed that the new Twitter CEO will join in 6 weeks from now. It is also worth noting that Yaccarino is the first female Twitter CEO and also the first to come from a non-tech background. All ex-Twitter CEOs were also from a tech background. Must say, with every passing day Twitter is taking an interesting turn.