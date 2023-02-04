Lilly Singh Makes Hailey Bieber Dance To ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’; Watch

New Delhi: Comedian Lilly Singh rose popularity from her YouTube channel. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, she shared a video with American model Hailey Bieber as they were grooving to a Bollywood song.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared a hilarious reel where she was grooving to the iconic Bollywood track ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ along with American model and socialite Hailey Bieber. Sharing the video Lilly wrote: ‘When you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model like hiiiii @haileybieber PS: had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian.’

Check out the video here:

Lilly Singh is a popular YouTuber, comedian, influencer and TV show host. She gained massive fandom on her take on South Asian culture, relationships, and food.