Lilly Singh Dons ‘I Stand With Farmers’ Mask To Grammys

New Delhi: YouTuber and content creator Lilly Singh made a statement at the Grammy Award ceremony by wearing a mask that showed her support for the farmer’ protest in India.

Singh, who has been vocal about her support for the protesting farmers, posed in a mask with a message: “I stand with farmers”.

“I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it. #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs,” she wrote on her social media accounts.

I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it ✊🏽 #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hTM0zpXoIT — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) March 15, 2021



In January, Lilly Singh had tweeted in solidarity with farmers who participated in the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day. “Largest in history,” she tweeted in response to a video shared by Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal which showed several farmers on tractors gathered at Delhi’s borders.

In December last year, Lilly drew attention to the farmers’ protest via a TikTok video. She said, “Did you know right in India there is the largest human protest in history taking place? If you follow me on other socials, you know I’ve been talking a lot about the farmer protests happening in India. Long story short, farmers are protesting new agriculture bills that affect their livelihood. And they’ve been peacefully protesting but they’re met with no so peaceful responses.”

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for over 100 days against the center’s three agricultural laws. Even after more than 10 rounds of talks, government and farmers have not yet reached a conclusion on three farm laws, which the protesters say will leave at the mercy of corporates.