Likely Low Pressure Area To Move Towards Odisha Coast

Bhubaneswar: A Low Pressure Area very likely to form over north Andaman Sea & neighbourhood in 36 hours is likely to intensify and move towards south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 4-5 days, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

The cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is very likely to form over the same region during the next 36 hours, stated the national weather agency.

It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 4-5 days, it added.

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thundersquall (wind speed 50-60 kmph) and heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 4-5 days.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Odisha on October 14, the IMD predicted.