Lightning & Thunderstorm Alert Issued For Several Odisha Dists In Next 3 Days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre has issued thunderstorm with lightning alert for several districts of Odisha for the next three days.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak today.

Similarly, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur will witness thunderstorm and lightning activity on Day 2.

On Day 3, the above weather condition is to prevail over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.