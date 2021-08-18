Lightning & Thunderstorm Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning For 8 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre on Wednesday issued Yellow Warning in view of thunderstorm and lightning activities in eight districts of Odisha.

The districts for which the alert has been issued are Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Bhubaneswar districts.

“Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts in the next 24 hours,” the Met dept said in its Midday weather bulletin.

People in these districts have been advised to move to safe places accordingly.