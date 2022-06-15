Lightning Strikes Leave One Dead, Six Injured In Koraput

Koraput: One person was killed and six others injured in a lightning strike at Kurmakot village in Chitra panchayat of Kotpad block in Koraput on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Kamalu Harijan of the same village.

According to reports, the incident took place when Kamalu and others had gone to a field to feed his cattle.

Suddenly the lightning struck them when thunder followed by rain came up while they were feeding cattle in the field.

While Kamalu died on the spot, six others were injured there. The injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Jeypore and Koraput.

On intimation, police reached the hospital and registered a case of unnatural death. The body was handed over to the bereaved families after post-mortem.

A pal of gloom descended on the village following the tragic death of Kamalu in the lighting strikes.