Lightning Strikes Kill One, Leave Two Critical In Bargarh

Bargarh: One person was killed and two others were critically injured in after a lightning strike at Ghanamal village under Padampur Tehsil in Bargarh district today.

The deceased has been identified as Bali Pradhan aged about 32 years. The critically injured have been identified as Goura Pradhan (55) and Sugriv Pradhan (36). Critically injured Goura and Sugriv have been shifted to VIMSAR at Burla.

As per reports, deceased Bali along with his father Goura and brother Sugriv in the afternoon today had gone to their farmland on account of farm work.

Tragedy struck them in the form of a sudden lighting strike in which Bali was killed on the spot leaving his father Goura and brother Sugriv critically injured.