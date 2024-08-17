Lightning Strikes in Odisha: CM Majhi Announces Ex-gratia for Kin of Deceased

Bhubaneswar: As many as nine people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in lightning strikes in six districts of Odisha on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep grief over the incident and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased persons.

According to official sources, so far, 2 persons each died in the Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts, while one person each died in the Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and Ganjam districts.

The Chief Minister has directed to provide ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of each person who died due to lightning.

Along with this, the Chief Minister wished the injured persons a speedy recovery and announced that the state government would bear their medical expenses.