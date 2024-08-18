Lightning strikes in Odisha claim six more lives; CM Majhi announces ex-gratia

Bhubaneswar: At least six people were killed and many injured in separate lightning strike incidents in five different districts of Odisha on Sunday.

Expressing deep sorrow over the lightning-related deaths in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh (each) for family of the victims.

As per the information received so far, two people have died in Kendrapada, while one death each took place in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Sonepur districts during the day.

The Chief Minister wished the injured a speedy recovery and said that the state government would bear the expenses for the treatment of the injured persons.

The new casualties occurred a day following the deaths of nine individuals due to lightning strikes across Odisha. The Chief Minister had announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased’s next of kin.

