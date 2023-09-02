Lightning Strikes Claims 7 Lives In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as seven people lost their lives due to lightning strikes in different parts of the state for more than two hours on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, Subas Behera (54) of Kantagotha village under Balianta police station, on Bhubaneswar outskirts, died in a lightning strike while grazing cattle near Kuakhai river.

Similarly, Nityananda Barik (60) of Balikuda Thana Thandikula Panchayat Sangaon in Jagatsinghpur District was struck by lightning while working on the paddy fields. He was rushed to Jagatsinghpur DHH but the doctor declared him dead.

Similarly, two persons including a minor boy were killed by a lightning strike at the Banpur police station area of Khurda district. One of the deceased is identified as Ranjit Ranasingh (21) of Bhoi Sahi in Arang village under Niladri Prasad Panchayat. Ranjit’s two friends Sanjay Naik (32) and Prashant Naik (29) were injured and admitted to the hospital. A minor boy, Amar Sabar (13) of Kadamjhola village under Damia Barabara Panchayat, also died after being struck by a lightning strike while he was standing on the roadside.

Similarly, a woman was killed by lightning while working in a paddy field at Routbahal village of Boudh block. The deceased has been identified as Paneswari Podha, wife of Kandarp Podha of Routbahal village. She was seriously injured after being struck by a thunderbolt while working in the paddy field. She was rescued and admitted to the Boudh DHH but she succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Similarly, Ranjita Mohapatra, wife of Manoranjan Mohapatra of Talabarakote village under Sadar police station limits of Dhenkanal district was seriously injured by a lightning bolt while she was eating inside the house. She was admitted to Athagarh hospital where she too succumbed.