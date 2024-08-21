Lightning strikes claim six more lives in Odisha; CM Majhi announces ex-gratia

Bhubaneswar: At least six people were killed and many injured in separate lightning strike incidents in four different districts of Odisha on Sunday.

Expressing deep sorrow over the lightning-related deaths in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

As per the information received so far, two people have died in Balasore and Bhadrak districts, while one person each died in Dhenkanal and Kendrapada districts.

The Chief Minister wished the injured a speedy recovery and announced that the state government would bear the expenses for the treatment of the injured persons.