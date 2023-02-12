Lightning Strikes Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro

Rio: The lightning strikes at Christ the Redeemer Statue has become a viral sensation on social media, with people expressing awe and wonder at the breathtaking pictures. The statue, situated in Brazil’s Rio De Janeiro, is visited by nearly two million people every year.

Yes, it is a well-known fact that Christ the Redeemer statue, located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has been struck by lightning several times. Despite the damage, the statue remains one of the most iconic landmarks in Brazil and attracts millions of visitors every year, who come to admire its beauty and pay homage to its religious significance.

