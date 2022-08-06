Lightning Strike Near White House: Death Toll Rises To 3

Washington: The death toll from the lightning strike near the White House has increased to three after an elderly couple and a 29-year-old man succumbed to their injuries on Friday evening.

According to reports, the deceased have been identified as an elderly couple from Wisconsin, while the identity of the other persons was not known yet.

Emergency personnel previously said all four involved in the incident “had critical life-threatening injuries”.

The White House offered condolences to the families of those who died. “We are praying for those still fighting for their lives,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The lightning struck the four people near a tree by the fence that surrounds the White House complex.

In the wake of the incident, part of the park remained closed with emergency services at the scene.

The National Weather Service had issued a thunderstorm warning for the area on Thursday.

The US has seen at least 12 lightning fatalities so far this year, according to the National Lightning Safety Council.