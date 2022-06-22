Lightning Strike Kills Two Persons In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Two persons were killed in a lightning strike at Santrapur village under Ghatagaon police limits in Keonjhar district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Hiramani Munda (65) and Binati Munda (35).

According to reports, Hiramani and Binita had taken goats to the nearby forest for grazing. When they were inside the forest, it rained heavily.

To protect themselves from rain they had taken shelter in a cave when lightning struck them. The two collapsed after lightning struck them.

Locals rushed them to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Ghatagaon. However, they were declared dead by the attending doctors at the CHC.