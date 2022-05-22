Lightning Strike Kills One, Injures Three In Chilika

Khurda: One person was killed while two others were critically injured in a lightning strike in Khorda’s Chilika on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Narayan Behera, a fisherman hailing from Chilika’s Sana-Nairi village.

According to reports, the incident took place while Behera had gone to Chilika Lake to catch fish when a bolt of lightning struck him killing him on the spot.

Meanwhile, two other fishermen were grievously injured by a lightning strike when they were at the Nairi Pentha in Chilika.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.