Lightning Ignites Fire At Cuban Oil Storage Facility: Over 75 Injured, 17 Firefighters Missing

Havana: A fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility in the port of Matanzas in Cuba injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing.

According to reports, the fire broke out at around 7 PM on Friday when lightning struck the Crude oil storage tank in the area for unloading in Matanzas’ port.

Despite the efforts of Firefighters to contain it there were at most four explosions that occurred on Saturday, the Matanzas provincial government of Matanzas announced via its official Twitter account.

The majority of victims were admitted to the local Faustino Perez hospital, however seven were admitted to hospitals in Havana.

The wounded with minor burns, were three journalists who were at the scene of the fire after an explosion took place in the second tank that contained 52,000 cubic meters of fuel oil.

As of now, 800 residents of close areas have been evacuated to date.

The tank that was hit first by lightning was only just half capacity with around 25,000 cubic liters of crude, reports added.