Lighting Strike Claims Two Lives In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: As many as two persons were killed in a lightning strike at a village under Betnoti police station limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased have been identified as Ramakant Bindhani of Kadalia village under Baisinga police limits and Sulochana Mohanty of Kundei village under Betnoti police station limits.

As per reports, the incident occurred while the duo was working in farmland when they were struck by a lightning strike. They were immediately rushed to the Betnoti PHC. However, the doctor declared them dead.