Lighten Your Dark Lips With These Easy Home Remedies

New Delhi: Everyone wishes to have healthy pink lips that add extra charm to a person’s face. But several factors like the sun’s UV rays, smoking, caffeine and age can affect our lips and darken them. Luckily, there are several natural solutions to lighten darker lips. Here is a list of natural home remedies that can lighten dark lips.’

Lemon and sugar

Before going to bed, cut a lemon wedge and dip it in sugar. Rub your lips with it for a few minutes and rinse it off. Follow it with a lip balm.

Lime pack

Squeeze one and half teaspoons of lime juice in a bowl. Mix one teaspoon of honey and glycerin. Blend the ingredients and apply them to your lips. Wash it off the next morning.

Turmeric

Turmeric or Haldi is another great ingredient that lightens skin tone. Mix a tablespoon of milk with a pinch of Haldi. Apply this paste to the lips and once it is dried, scrub it off and rinse. Apply a lip balm afterwards.

Aloe vera

Studies have shown that aloe vera inhibits melanin production. Apply the gel to the lips and rinse it off once dried.

Coconut oil

Take a small amount of coconut oil and rub it on your lips. Do this multiple times during and before bedtime.