Light Up Your Diwali Mood With Delicious Gujiya

New Delhi: Gujiya is a traditional sweet, popularly made on the occasion of Holi, Teej, Karwa Chauth, and Diwali. Here’s how to make this simple Gujiya recipe in a few steps.

Ingredients of Gujiya

3 Servings

1/3 cup and 1 and 3/4 tablespoon all-purpose flour

For Filling

3 and 1/2 tablespoon khoya

1/4 tablespoon green cardamom

1 and 3/4 teaspoon semolina

3 and 1/2 tablespoon sugar

1/4 tablespoon almonds

For Dough

3 and 1/2 tablespoon ghee

3 and 1/2 tablespoon water

Method

Step 1 Mix together all purpose flour and water

Take a bowl, add all-purpose flour and water to make a soft dough. To accentuate the taste of this traditional recipe, add some ghee into the dough.

Step 2 Knead a soft dough

To make the dough soft, knead well by sprinkling some water. Once the dough attains the perfect consistency, keep it aside for an hour. In the meantime, take a deep-fry pan then saute khoya and semolina till it turns golden and keep it aside to cool.

Step 3 Prepare the filling for Gujiya

Add sugar, green cardamom, and soaked almonds to the cooled khoya and mix well. To make this stuffing even more delicious, add some dry roasted nuts and raisins, this will add a nice crunch to the Gujiya recipe. Moving on to the next step, take two drops of ghee or refined oil and spread it well on your palms.

Step 4 Prepare puris and fill them with the stuffing

Then make small round balls from the dough and make a cup-like space in the balls to fill the sumptuous stuffing. After adding the filling seal corners in such a way that it secures the stuffing while frying the Gujiya. ] Roll the sides as per your choice of pattern.

Step 5 Deep fry the Gujiya and enjoy