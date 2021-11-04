Light Up Your Diwali Mood With Delicious Gujiya
New Delhi: Gujiya is a traditional sweet, popularly made on the occasion of Holi, Teej, Karwa Chauth, and Diwali. Here’s how to make this simple Gujiya recipe in a few steps.
Ingredients of Gujiya
3 Servings
1/3 cup and 1 and 3/4 tablespoon all-purpose flour
For Filling
- 3 and 1/2 tablespoon khoya
- 1/4 tablespoon green cardamom
- 1 and 3/4 teaspoon semolina
- 3 and 1/2 tablespoon sugar
- 1/4 tablespoon almonds
- For Dough
- 3 and 1/2 tablespoon ghee
- 3 and 1/2 tablespoon water
Method
Step 1 Mix together all purpose flour and water
- Take a bowl, add all-purpose flour and water to make a soft dough.
- To accentuate the taste of this traditional recipe, add some ghee into the dough.
Step 2 Knead a soft dough
- To make the dough soft, knead well by sprinkling some water.
- Once the dough attains the perfect consistency, keep it aside for an hour.
- In the meantime, take a deep-fry pan then saute khoya and semolina till it turns golden and keep it aside to cool.
Step 3 Prepare the filling for Gujiya
- Add sugar, green cardamom, and soaked almonds to the cooled khoya and mix well.
- To make this stuffing even more delicious, add some dry roasted nuts and raisins, this will add a nice crunch to the Gujiya recipe.
- Moving on to the next step, take two drops of ghee or refined oil and spread it well on your palms.
Step 4 Prepare puris and fill them with the stuffing
- Then make small round balls from the dough and make a cup-like space in the balls to fill the sumptuous stuffing.
- After adding the filling seal corners in such a way that it secures the stuffing while frying the Gujiya. ]
- Roll the sides as per your choice of pattern.
Step 5 Deep fry the Gujiya and enjoy
- Heat ghee in a pan over medium flame.
- Fry the Gujiyas till golden brown from all the sides and serve it with some Thandai and spicy pakoras.
- Garnish it with some saffron strands and crushed pistachios.
- You can also serve it with some Rabri.