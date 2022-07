Light To Moderate Rainfall Likely In Odisha In Next 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that light to moderate rain to occur across Odisha in the next 24 hours.

As per the IMD’s latest bulletin, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Rayagada, Gajapati and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.