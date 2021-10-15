Light To Moderate Rain To Lash Coastal Odisha On Vijayadashami

Bhubaneswar: As Low-Pressure systems are active over the North Indian ocean, one of them is likely to trigger rainfall over many parts of coastal Odisha today, informed Bhubaneswar regional centre of the meteorological department on Friday.

Reportedly, one Low-Pressure Area is active over the Bay of Bengal and the other over the Arabian Sea.

The Bay of Bengal system is likely to trigger the light to moderate rain over many parts of coastal Odisha today.

As predicted earlier, the system is also likely to trigger heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Odisha on October 16 and 17.