Light To Moderate Rain Likely In Odisha Till Mar 25

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre predicted that light to moderate rain may occur over several parts of Odisha till March 25.

As per the IMD’s latest bulletin, “The cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha & neighbourhood now lies over Southeast Madhya Pradesh & adjoining Vidarbha and extends upto 0.9 km above mean sea level.”

“Light rain or thundershower has occurred at one or two places over the district of Jharsuguda of North Interior Odisha and weather has been dry over the rest districts of Odisha. Maximum temperatures observed no large change over the districts of Odisha. They were above normal at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha and normal at

elsewhere over the districts of Odisha, ” it added.

The regional further stated that the highest maximum temperature of 39.2°C was recorded at Bhubaneswar & Baripada while Sundergarh saw the lowest minimum temperature of 17.0°C.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 20.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.03.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara

Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bolangir and dry

weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh,

Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Angul.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 21.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 22.03.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Balasore,

Bhadrak, Kalahandi, Koraput, Rayagada and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh,

Nuapada, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 22.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 23.03.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Bolangir, Mayurbhanj and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 24.03.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 25.03.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Farmers weather bulletin (for next 24 hours):

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of

Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara Cuttack,

Angul, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bolangir and dry weather very likely to prevail over the

rest districts of Odisha.

Farmers warning (for next 24 hours):

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh,

Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Angul.