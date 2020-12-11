Light & Sound Show At Konark Sun Temple To Restart From Dec 13

Konark: The visitors arriving at Konark Sun Temple can now enjoy the light and sound show, which is scheduled to restart from December 13.

The show was closed for the last nine months due to restrictions imposed following the outbreak of COVID-19.

The preparations have begun for the show to restart following all coronavirus related guidelines. As it was closed for nine months, the repair works needed for projectors, battery, chairs, and headphones have also started.

The price of the ticket for the light and sound show has been fixed at Rs 50.

The tourists and visitors will enjoy the show in front of ‘Mukhashala’ and ‘Natya Mandir’ with eight ultra-modern projectors.

The 40-minute show will be presented in Odia, Hindi and English languages to inform tourists about the rich history of the Black Pagoda.