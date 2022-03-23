Light Rain & Thunderstorm To Give Relief From Heat In 11 Odisha Dists: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that at least 11 districts of the State are very likely to witness light to moderate rains over the next three to four days.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely to occur in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Gajapati, Rayagada and Balasore districts during the next four days.

“No large change in Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) over the districts of Odisha during next 4-5 days. It will be above normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celcius at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha during the next 4-5 days,” the IMD stated. Bhubaneswar will experience a clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon/evening. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 37 degrees and 24 degrees respectively in the Capital City.

Dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha. Maximum temperatures observed appreciable rise at one or two places over North Interior Odisha, appreciable fall at one or two places over South Coastal Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over Odisha. The temperatures were appreciably above normal at a few places over North Interior Odisha, at one or two places over South Interior Odisha, above normal at many places over South Odisha & North Coastal Odisha, at one or two places over the districts of North Interior Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha, the IMD bulletin read.

Minimum temperatures observed appreciable rise at one or two places over South Odisha, appreciable fall at one or two places over North Interior Odisha and no large change elsewhere over Odisha. They were appreciably above normal at a few places over interior Odisha, above normal at many places over North Coastal Odisha, at a few places over South Odisha, at one or two places over North Interior Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha.

“The highest maximum temperature of 41 degrees was recorded at Titlagarh and the lowest minimum temperature of 20 degrees was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.”