Light Rain Likely In Odisha For Next Three Days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre predicted that light to moderate rain may occur over several parts of Odisha for the next three days.

According to reports, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh today.

Meanwhile, On March 25, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Kandhamal.

Similar weather conditions are to prevail over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput on March 26.

There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) over the districts of Odisha during the next 4 to 5 days. It will be above normal by 2 to 3 degrees at many places over the districts of interior Odisha during the next 4-5 days, the IMD added.