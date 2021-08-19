Light intensity Earthquake hits J&K; No Casualty Reported

Srinagar: An earthquake of light intensity was felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, though no casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere so far.

According to a statement issued by the disaster management office, a slight intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred in J&K at 5.08 a.m. on Thursday.

“The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 32.7 degrees north and longitude 75.4 degrees east. The epicentre was in the Udhampur area in J&K while the depth was 5.0 kms inside the earth’s crust,” he added.