Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar & team wish Mike Tyson on his birthday; See some unseen fun moments here

By Haraprasad Das
Mumbai: The team of Liger was all hearts for the legendary Mike Tyson as they wished him on his birthday. The former professional boxer turned 56 on Thursday and received the most heartfelt birthday wish from the team of Liger. Taking to social media, the lead cast of Liger took to social media to drop Mike Tyson’s birthday video.

 

Vijay Deverakonda will be sharing screen space with legendary boxer Mike Tyson in his forthcoming sports drama, Liger.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger’s theatrical trailer is anticipated to release on 10 July. The team will soon kick-start the film’s promotions. As per reports, Liger cast will soon stage several promotional events simultaneously in different Indian cities, and the team will spin around these events before its release. As part of the promotions, Puri Jagannadh, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, and others will engage in media events.

 

Liger will hit theatres on 25 August, 2022.

 

 

