Liger Trailer Out: Vijay Deverakonda Shows Off Powerful Kicks

New Delhi: The trailer for Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s upcoming sports drama, Liger was released today in multiple languages.

Watch:

Liger brings together Vijay and Ananya for the first time. The film also has a cameo appearance by American professional boxer Mike Tyson.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, alongside Prabhas, launched the Telugu trailer, Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the Malayalam and Ranveer Singh released the Hindi trailer.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is slated to release on August 25.